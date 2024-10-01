National Intermediate Championship DRAW

The draw has taken place for the 2024 National Intermediate Championship. Over 140 boxers will contest the competition. Boxing, at the National Stadium, will begin on Friday, October 4th at 6pm.

Schedule

Friday, October 4th: boxing begins at 6pm

Saturday, October 5th: boxing begins at 11am

Sunday, October 6th: boxing begins at 2.30pm

Friday, October 11th: boxing begins at 6pm

Saturday, October 12th: boxing begins at 3pm

Draw Sheets Available HERE

Watch full draw below: