National Intermediate Championship DRAW
The draw has taken place for the 2024 National Intermediate Championship. Over 140 boxers will contest the competition. Boxing, at the National Stadium, will begin on Friday, October 4th at 6pm.
Schedule
Friday, October 4th: boxing begins at 6pm
Saturday, October 5th: boxing begins at 11am
Sunday, October 6th: boxing begins at 2.30pm
Friday, October 11th: boxing begins at 6pm
Saturday, October 12th: boxing begins at 3pm
Watch full draw below: