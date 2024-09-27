“TJ Doheny, Let’s Have it Next” – Dennis McCann Wants ‘The Power’ on Massive Card

“Out with the old, in with the new” were the words of Dennis McCann as he eyes, up a bout with former world champion, TJ Doheny.

Speaking ringside prior to Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois’ bout, ‘The Menace’ voiced his intention to return to the ring before the end of the year stating that he’d like to “get on the big man’s (Tyson Fury) card.”

McCann, eager to push himself onto one of the biggest cards of the year sets his eyes on the 37-year-old Portlaoise man, stating “I’d like to fight TJ Doheny, he knows he could get it off me.”

Doheny, who suffered defeat despite an admirable performance against Naoya Inoue earlier this month, also has his eyes set on an opponent in Nick Ball, following The Queensberry fighter’s criticism of “The Power” retiring from the bout due to injury in the 7th round.

With McCann recovering from a handy injury that he suffered in his European Super-Bantamweight Title winning fight back in July, and according to Doheny’s manager, Mike Altamura, the Irishman’s injury seems to be that of low severity, the stars certainly align for a December date between the pair.

Despite the Continental Champion calling out Doheny in a truly confident McCann manner, he certainly respects the Irishman saying that he’d “like to test himself against a world-class fighter like him” before finishing with “TJ Doheny let’s have it next.”