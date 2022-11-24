‘We’ve all battles to win’ – Pete Taylor takes training with two broken legs

Two broken legs can’t keep Pete Taylor away from the gym.

The respected boxing coach has both his legs in casts after injuring himself in a ‘freak’ accident while chasing a thief in Barcelona.

He hasn’t been resting up, posting videos of home workouts in recent days, and has more recently headed back to the gym.

Taylor, who coaches the likes of Gary Cully, Tyrone McKenna, Sean McComb, and Paul Ryan is already back at the Ballyfermot training base monitoring training and sparring.

Mighty Celt faces Liam Taylor in a big fight on the Michael Conlan versus Karim Guerfi card at the SSE Arena on December 10, McComb is scheduled to appear on the same bill and is expected to be confirmed in a big fight and Ryan also appears on the bill and it seems the coach wants to oversee camp.

He posted videos of himself returning to the gym with the caption “Time waits for no-one. We’ve all big battles to win.”