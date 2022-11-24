‘Very Likely’ – Eddie Hearn gives inadvertent Katie Taylor Croke Park update.

A Katie Taylor [21(6)-0] Croke Park homecoming is ‘very likely’ Eddie Hearn revealed today.

There’s been constant chatter re a possible massive fight night at GAA Headquarters in the first half of 2023 ever since the Irish great claimed victory against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in London in October.

There has been nothing concrete by way of confirmation and all the talk has either been rumour or Irish fighters clamouring to earn a place on the potential undercard.

As a result, Irish fight fans will be buoyed to find out the Matchroom boss today claimed a potentially historic fight night is ‘very likely’ at a press conference today.

Hearn wasn’t fielding questions with regard to the undisputed lightweight world champion, rather let it slip when he was introducing Dublin heavyweight Thomas Carty, who fights on a Matchroom card this weekend.

Taylor’s promoter joked he had Carty on the card to appease his manager and active heavyweight Dillian Whyte, who tops Saturday’s DAZN bill, before suggesting Croker could be in the Dub’s future.

Nottingham, UK: Thomas Carty vs Michal Boloz, Heavyweight Contest 12 March 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“Thomas is under the tutelage and management of Dillian Whyte. I wasn’t going to argue with him about putting Thomas on the show,” Hearn laughed.

“Regardless, it’s always great to have him on, he’s moving well in the division and he’ll want a busy 2023. It looks very likely we’ll see Katie Taylor at Croke Park in the Spring or Summer of 2023 and it could be part of a big run of fights coming up for him now.”

London, UK: Katie Taylor v Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight Titles 29 October 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor

Speaking at the top table the Pascal Collins trained fighter, who fights on his third Matchroom card this weekend said: “Thanks for the opportunity. I’m delighted to be here and I’m delighted to be taking part in such a big card. Like you said it’s looking like Katie is going to be headlining at Croke Park. I look out of my front window of my house and I can see the side of Croke Park. It’ll be an historic night and I’m delighted to be kept busy up until then. Roll on Saturday night and roll on 2023.”