From MSG to Mayo – Insane action-packed Paddy’s week for Irish-boxing

It’s a festival of Irish boxing this St Patrick’s week.

A massive 20 Irish boxers see action between Thursday and Sunday with two fight nights in the West of Ireland and Irish fighters seeing action in New York, San Francisco, England and Australia.

All the action is detailed below:

March 15th – Callum Walsh is back in MSG where he fights tops a UFC Fight Pass card.



There is also a Garden outing for Fergal McCroy as he fights for the vacant Continental Americas super featherweight title, while Joe Ward fights former world title challenger Derrick Webster over eight on the UFC Fight Pass aired Hollywood Fight Night card.

March 16th – Tommy Hyde and Craig McCarthy contest a BUI Celtic super middleweight title fight in San Francisco. Hyde’s former amateur stablemate Brandon McCarthy makes his pro bow on the same DAZN broadcast bill.

March 16th -‘Big Bang’ Pierce O Leary is out in England defending his WBC International light welterweight strap on Queensberry’s Magnificent Seven card.

March 16th – Kevin Cronin makes his Conlan Boxing and US debut in Boston in the IBEW Hall.

March 16th – McEleny Promotions promote in Galway with Thomas O’Toole headlining in Salt Hill.

Luke Keeler, Kate Radomska, Shauna O Keeffe, Cathal Crowley, Colm Murphy and Rhys Moran also appear by the sea.

March 17th – Ray Moylette is back in Castlebar on top of a ‘Once upon a time in the West’ card. Spike O’Sullivan ends his sabbatical from the ring on the undercard, while Thomas Carty takes a break from the Matchroom spotlight to get rounds in.

Fellow Celtic Warriors Daniel O’Sullivan and Craig O’Brien are also slated for action and heavyweight star Dillian Whyte will trade leather against Christian Hammer in Castlebar.

March 17th – Conor Wallace defends his IBF Pan Pacific, WBA Oceania and WBC Australasia Light Heavyweight titles in Queensland, Australia