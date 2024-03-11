One win from the Olympics – Walsh, Cassidy and Gallagher make the Final Paris Push today

Three Irish fighters make the final Paris push today.

Grainne Walsh, Kelyn Cassidy and Jude Gallagher all box for Olympic spots today and will be hoping to end Monday as Olympians.

The first to attempt to book a ticket to the Paris Games will be Walsh.

The Tullamore woman renews acquaintances with a similar foe in Aneta Rygielska.

The St Mary’s Tallaght fighter and the Pole have shared the ring three times in 2023.

It’s 2-1 to the Polish 66kg fighter but Walsh won their last encouther.

They will meet for a fourth time in Bout 10 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session, the will climb through the E-Work Arena, Busto Arsizio

ropes at 3:00 pm Irish Time.

Turkmenistan’s Shukur Ovezov stands between featherweight Gallagher and his Olympic dream.

The Tyrone fighter will contest against his fellow emerging talent in Bout 6 of Ring B’s Evening Session, at 7:15pm, Irish time.

Light heavyweight Cassidy finds himself one win from becoming an Olympian for the second time in under a year. The Waterford southpaw, who came agonizingly close to qualifying via the European Games, hasn’t been handed an easy route, as he boxes 2023 IBA World Champion, Nurbek Oralbay of Kazakhstan.

They go toe-to-toe in Bout 11 of Ring A’s Evening Session, at around 8:15pm, Irish Time.