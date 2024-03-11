Unleashing Fury: A Closer Look at the Thrilling World of Boxing in 2024

Last year brought us some interesting fights. In headline events, we witnessed Canelo Alvarez successfully uphold his super middleweight championship title against the formidable Jermell Charlo. Meanwhile, Terence Crawford emerged victorious over Errol Spence Jr., and Gervonta Davis triumphed over Ryan Garcia. The 2024 boxing schedule is shaping up to be as good as last year’s, with well-known names like Tyson Fury, Dmitry Bivol, and Canelo Alvarez all expected to return to the ring. Let’s take a closer look at what this year will bring to fans of boxing.

The Must-See Upcoming Matches for 2024

Browsing through the list of upcoming fights on BetUK earlier this year, we couldn’t help but notice the smile on our faces. This year is definitely shaping up to be another thrilling one.

Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland

On March 2, in the bustling city of San Juan, Puerto Rico, internet celebrity turned professional boxer Jake Paul is set to step into the ring against Ryan Bourland. The match, announced by Paul’s promotional outfit Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), will serve as the cruiserweight battle co-feature for Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke fight.

Sandy Ryan vs. Terri Harper

Sandy Ryan steps back into the ring, hoping to regain the momentum following the contentious split-decision draw against American Jessica McCaskill in Orlando last September. Set to face her is Terri Harper, the current WBA light-middleweight champion, renowned for her versatility and previous championship reign in the super-featherweight class. Harper, too, is aiming to shift the narrative after her own draw with Cecilia Braekhus in October.

Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Terri Harper during todays Public Workout ahead of her fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Rolly Romero vs. Isaac Cruz

Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz has his sights set on claiming the WBA light welterweight title from Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero. Their co-feature clash is set to stream on Amazon Prime PPV live from the renowned T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Cruz has boldly declared his intent to conquer and claim the title, adding he wishes to leave Las Vegas with Romero’s career in tatters. Should the 25-year-old achieve his goal, he would carry the WBA 140-lb championship belt back to Mexico.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

The heavyweight battle between WBC champion Tyson Fury and unified titleholder Oleksandr Usyk, initially set for February 17 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has been delayed. An eye injury Fury sustained in training has necessitated the postponement, with Queensberry Promotions confirming that the anticipated match is now rebooked for May 18. Nevertheless, we’re going to see this match happen in 2024, and we can’t wait!

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia

Following the rumors from earlier this year, Haney vs. Garcia is now finally confirmed. The stage is set for a showdown as WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney prepares to defend his title. While the location remains unannounced, the bright lights of Las Vegas are expected to serve as the backdrop for this fight.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol

The clash for light heavyweight supremacy will see Artur Beterbiev, the reigning unified titleholder, go head-to-head with WBA champion Dmitry Bivol. Scheduled for June 1 in Saudi Arabia, this high-stakes duel promises to crown the undisputed champion of the light heavyweight division. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the unification bout, which has been in the works for some time now.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. David Benavidez

In November of last year, the World Boxing Council gave the green light for the bout between Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez, scheduling it for September 30, 2024. With Canelo’s impressive victory over Callum Smith, this is shaping up to be a must-see fight. Alvarez has been fighting at super middleweight as of late, but he’ll have to move back down to 168 pounds for this unification bout with Benavidez.

Looking Back

Despite this year being only two months in, 2024 already had some incredible matchups. If you want to warm up for upcoming fights, here are some matches to watch again. In early January, Saturday night’s bout proved disastrous for Ohara Davies, who suffered a first-round loss at the hands of Ismael Barroso. Then we had Artur Beterbiev successfully securing his hold on the IBF, WBC, and WBO light heavyweight titles, delivering a decisive 7th-round technical knockout against Callum Smith. Lastly, Teofimo Lopez successfully defended his WBO super welterweight title in Las Vegas, earning a unanimous decision victory against Jamaine Ortiz in February.