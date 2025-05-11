‘I Knock Him Out’ – Anthony Cacace Welcomes World Title Talk

Anthony Cacace says he would win the WBC super featherweight world title by stoppage if given the chance.

‘The Apache’ produced another huge away win in Nottingham on Saturday, stopping Leigh Wood to make it back to back to back wins over two-weight world champions.

All the talk after the win surrounded a massive homecoming for the 36-year-old with WBC super featherweight world champion O’Shaquie Foster the name most dropped within all the Belfast talk.

It’s a fight the Holy Trinity graduate fancies regardless of venue and one he believes he’d win inside the distance.

“I knock him out,” he said of the matchup.

“I’m just confident that I do. He’s tailor-made for me, right hand and left hook, all day long. Yeah, he’s a wee bit tricky, but so what? I’ll just do what I have done to all these boys. As soon as I hit them, I hurt them.”

Cacace believes he has earned the right to return to the world title stage and would love to attempt to become the first Irish WBC world champ since Wayne McCullough in his hometown.

“I’ve disposed of all the top featherweights and super featherweights in Britain, so I wouldn’t mind bringing it back to Belfast and doing something before I hang up the gloves. Winning the WBC title in front of my home crowd, which I’m very capable of doing, would be unbelievable.”

For a long time, Cacace was a fighter whose lauded talents didn’t match up with the opportunities he was afforded. Indeed, it got to the stage where he felt he may never get to fulfil his potential, so to he is delighted to be basking in the glow of an Indian Summer sun.

“Never in my wildest dreams, genuinely, did I ever think that I would be where I’m at and that’s the truth,” he says.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND. MAY 10: Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood The Hurt Game Fight Night on the 10th May 2025 at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham. Queensberry Promotions. Credit: Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

“We’re living in dreamland compared to two years ago. I’m just very grateful, thank you God for everything that he’s given me. I genuinely believe there’s a higher power up there looking after me, because I just don’t know if I deserve this or what, but it’s something very special at the moment, and I love it”

Cacace isn’t quite ready to step off the rollercoaster just yet and believes the fact he hasn’t had too many stomach-churning dips over a 15-year-plus career may stand to him.

“I’ll be 37 in February, so it’s old in terms of boxing and my weight, but I keep knocking them over.

“I can’t just stop now, can I? I’ll have to keep going. I don’t have many miles on the clock.

“I suppose that’s a blessing in disguise. I’ve had a load of years where people didn’t recognise me, or they didn’t want to give me the chance. I’m from Ireland, and this is British boxing, but I feel like sometimes the Irish are snubbed off a wee bit.

“I just appreciate everything. I appreciate where I’m sitting now. I appreciate all you sitting around me now, as it’s just weird, but it’s class, and I enjoy it.”