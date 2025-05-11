‘Sh*t Scoring’ – Fumming Frank Warren Hits Out as Official Cacace – Wood Scorecard Revealed

The scores are in, and they don’t make for good reading, according to an angry Frank Warren.

Anthony Cacace celebrated another massive win when he stopped two-time world champion Leigh Wood at the Nottingham Arena on Saturday night.

The Belfast man had the hometown fighter hurt bad in the ninth round and forced Ben Davidson to throw in the towel with a sustained aggressive attack.

The consensus up until the finish was that ‘The Apache’ was comfortably ahead on the scorecards and en route to a unanimous points win.

However, if the tense and tactical bout had of gone to the cards after eight, Cacace would have only secured split decision win.

The Belfast boxer was down on one of the three judges cards. Going into what proved to the last stanza, the scores read 75-77, 77-75, 79-73 in the IBO super featherweight champions favour.

The first card upset Warren and he wanted to share his disappointment after. The Queensberry boss couldn’t understand how Steve Gray gave five rounds to Wood.

“I had Anto up in the fight. I’d given Leigh two rounds,” he said.

“I had Anto winning the fight. One of the judges gave it three rounds to Anto and five rounds to Leigh. I don’t know what he was watching. Something needs to be looked at because it’s nonsense. The biggest Leigh Wood fan would not have that score.

“It’s sh*t scoring and you know what you have to say how it is. You can’t keep having this stuff happening.”