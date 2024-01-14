Big British name awaits Tommy McCarthy if beats Clarke

A massive fight with Isaac Chamberlain is the carrot dangling in front of Tommy McCarthy ahead of his Danger Zone outing.

The British Boxing Board of Control granted a request by promoter Eddie Hearn to make the ‘Mac Attack”s clash with Cheavon Clarke a final eliminator for the British title.

Hearn made the request with the career of Clarke in mind but it’s a move the Belfast man can benefit from.

The British title may not overly appeal to a former European champion who has been flirted with a world title fight in recent years, but a clash with Chamberlin is a mouthwatering one and would be big for the MHD cruiserweight.

The most recent BBBofC circular confirmed:

“The Stewards decided to approve a request from Promoter Eddie Hearn for the above final eliminator contest, which will take place on Saturday, 27th January 2024 in Belfast.”

The Oliver Plunketts graduate goes into the bout well aware Matchroom are trying to use his name to build Clarke but is determined to upset the applecart at the Ulster Hall on January 27.

Coaching the Mark Dunlop mentored fighter for the DAZN broadcast clash against the undefeated prospect will be a team that includes friends and former pros Paddy Gallagher and Mark Ginley.

“We are all close friends, grew up together,” McCarthy told Irish-boxing.com.

“Mark is the leader of our gang,” he adds smiling, “and me and Paddy know each other since I was about 6.

“We were talking and we just had the realisation that in our friend group, we have all the tools to have a great camp. The lads own gyms, know what needs to be done to train a fighter, can put the program together as well as having fight experience at championship level. So it makes sense to have two of my best mates and my cousin in my corner.”

McCarthy takes on Clarke at the on a Matchroom and Conlan Boxing card topped by Lewis Crocker versus Jose Felix Jr, also appearing will be Paddy Donovan.