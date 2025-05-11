Joe Ward Handed ‘Beat up Brit’ Chance

Joe Ward has finally been handed the chance to ‘beat up a Brit.’

Ward has been calling out the best in Britain for the last two years to no avail.

He hinted the likes of Dan Azeez, Joshua Buatsi and Lyndon Arthur were afraid to share the ring with him, stating Buatsi, in particular, was shy because of how previous spars went.

It got to the stage where some wondered if the 31-year-old high-risk low low-reward poster boy would get a breakthrough chance.

However, the Irish Amateur Legend has been handed the chance to inject some serious momentum into his career next month.

The Olympian has been confirmed for the June 28 Kieran Molloy-topped GMB-promoted Pearse Stadium bill – and will fight a former European Champion on the bill.

The 31-year-old trades leather with Lerrone Richards outdoors.

‘Sniper The Boss’, 32, is by far the best boxer the decorated Irish amateur international has agreed to face since turning over.

He’s won British, Commonwealth and European honours down at super middleweight. The Brit has moved up to light heavy after suffering defeat to Steed Woodall last time out and has the bravery to agree to fight the Moate man.

It’s a huge chance for Ward to progress his career and attach his name to some of those in the red-hot light heavyweight British scene.