Privledge Not a Pressure – Rodfather Says Boxing Son is Blessed to Carry Collins Name

What’s in a name?

A host of positives if you’re a sporting Collins, according to Roddy Collins.

One of Ireland’s favourite football figures and League of Ireland-winning manager has watched from a relatively safe distance as his son recently joined one of the family’s sporting businesses.

Rather than lace up a pair of boots, Padraig Collins has been lacing up the gloves and over the last October has progressed to a 3-0 boxer.

With wins over the likes of Ryan Labourn and Parminder Singh, the 23-year-old’s start mirrors that of the vast majority of early day prospects, but the level of interest surrounding his start is certainly different.

Being the son of Roddy Collins brings attention in its own right, but the spotlight is dialed up to the max when you’ve one of Ireland’s greatest, Steve Collins, and respected coach Paschal Collins as uncles.

Former Bohemians manager Collins is confident the name doesn’t weigh heavily on his laid-back son and is adamant it shouldn’t.

Collins says being part of such a family is a privilege, not a pressure, particularly when it comes to forging a career in the sweet science.

“It’s a help, it’s a big help to him,” he told Irish-boxing.com when asked about the potential pressures his son may feel.



“Plus, even as a footballer at underage he’d take the ball and take all the penalties. He doesn’t get flustered. He’s a very calm person. Me and my other son Rod we can’t count to 10 but he’s very calculated. He doesn’t see it that way at all,” he adds before suggesting Steve Collins legendary two weight world champion career was so special it relieves rather than ass pressure.

“No one will achieve what Steven did, that’s for sure, so he doesn’t have to worry about comparisons. If he achieves 10 percent of what Steven did it would be a huge achievement.

“Pascal puts him under no pressure, only to be consistent and turn up for training. I don’t put any pressure at all.”

In fact, Collins can only see the benefits of being part of such a family,

“The Collins name is a huge help. It sells tickets for starters. I’ve contacts in the media, which helps in terms of exposure. It’s a win win for him, and he’ll tell you himself he’s lucky and he appreciates it. Think about it, he’s so lucky to have Steve and Paschal to look after him between the ropes.”

Having a coach who graduated from the same school as Freddie Roach and a former World champion in your team can’t be harmful.

Having a father who knows about competing at the highest level of Irish football and has a proven track record in sporting success can’t be bad either.

Although the ‘Rodfather’ says when it comes to inside the square circle, he is nothing more than a supportive Dad.



“I’m his Da and I’d do anything for all my kids but I don’t get involved. His mother has more of a handle on things than I do. I don’t get involved. I don’t give my opinions unless I’m asked. I never even asked him was training or did he get his run in. I come on board when it comes to sponsorship and tickets sales, and I’m thrilled to do that.

“I don’t want to be that father. I’ve seen enough of it in football and I never liked it. It doesn’t wash with me. I leave the boxing to the boxing people in the family. “

Collins also revealed having an active boxer back in the boxing family is something the Collin clan love.

“It’s lifted the whole family. To have boxing back in the Collins family in terms of someone competing inside the four corners of the ring is great. We have Paschal coaching all the time, and of course, we follow his career, we try to tune in anytime he has a fighter boxing, but to have my youngfella within the confines of the ropes is absolutely brilliant. It’s a new lease of life for everyone.”