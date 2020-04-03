IABA extend boxing suspension

The IABA have suspended all domestic boxing until at least August.

The Board of Directors met yesterday afternoon and decided to extend a previous suspension due to the current pandemic.

August 1 seems to be a tentative date and boxing could be suspended further depending on how the current health situation transpires.

The IABA released the following statement yesterday:

The Board of Directors IABA met again this afternoon by Tele-conference to discuss the consequences being experienced at all levels of our organisation during the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic.

It was agreed at today’s meeting that the Affiliation and Insurance for season 2020/2021 will be postponed until at least August 2020.

For clarity, our members will not be asked to complete their affiliation and Insurance requirements until at least the month of August. All documentation will be provided to the clubs at the appropriate time and all current Members will continue to be affiliated and enjoy all such privileges during this time.

The Board of the IABA are hopeful that this decision will, to an extent, alleviate some of the concerns that our members are currently experiencing.

The Board will continue to monitor the situation and follow the guidance issued by the HSE and other applicable governmental departments. We encourage all members to do likewise (please see links below):

Click here and here

Members who have specific concerns relating to the coronavirus should contact the HSE helpline to seek further advice/guidance Tel: 1850 24 1850 or in Northern Ireland contact Tel: 111.

The Board would like to thank all of our members for the concern they have shown for their communities in abiding by these directives.