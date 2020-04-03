Watch- Fresh footage of Conor McGregor and Conor Wallace spar

Conor McGregor and his team have released more sparring footage of ‘The Notorious’ and Newry’s Conor Wallace.

The clips are taken from one of their final sparring sessions before McGregor’s rematch with Nate Diaz in Las Vegas back in 2016.

Wallace had been brought out to Vegas by McGregor to aid the Crumlin star’s preparation for his UFC 202 clash after he impressed during a session at the Straight Blast Gym in Dublin.

The Ulster fighter was deemed perfect preparation for the similarly long Stockton southpaw and helped McGregor in his quest to avenge his second round submission loss to Diaz back in March at UFC 196.

The now Australian based Wallace features in a sparring video released by Mac Life this week.

To watch the now light heavyweight prospect and ‘The Notorious’ spar from 6 minutes in.

Wallace has since turned over and relocated to Australia where he is early into what could prove a promising career.

The 24-year-old southpaw won the Australian title in his last outing beating Mitchell Whitelaw for a second time in his career to make it seven wins from seven fights with five stoppages to his name.

Previous footage of the UFC star and then amateur boxer’s spars were released some years ago and can be watched below:

Video courtesy of the official Conor McGregor website – TheMacLife.com

Watch their first sparring video here