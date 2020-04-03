Logo

‘We’re all in limbo’ – Frampton versus Herring date uncertainty continues

Headline News

Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] admits he is in fight limbo.

‘The Jackal’ is on course to challenge Jamel Herring [21(10)-2(1)] for his WBO world super featherweight title.

Terms have been agreed, contracts signed and the American will come to Belfast to defend his strap.

After May was initially proposed June 13 was the most recent leaked fight date – but the former two division titlist won’t attempt to become Ireland’s first three weight world champion that early in the summer.

Indeed, with the current pandemic it remains to be seen if the fight will take place anytime before September.

Speaking in his popular Sunday Life column, Frampton pointed out he was as much in the dark with regard to a fight date as fight fans.

“Reality has hit home that my WBO World super-featherweight title fight with Jamel Herring will not be taking place in June and the fact is nobody knows when boxing will be back,” he said.

“I would hope that the fight with Herring will take place before the year is out but we are in unchartered territory and it can only happen when it is safe to do so.

“We’re in a situation of life and death and so all I can do, like every other boxer, is try to keep as fit as possible until our sport is able to go again,” he adds before pointing out the need for a camp and for that to be taken into consideration.

“I’m currently ticking over by training in the gym I have in my garage at home but I’m away from my coach Jamie Moore and Herring and I would obviously need the right amount of time to prepare properly and that includes employing good sparring partners who often have to come from other parts of the world.

“We’re all in limbo.”


