‘PaddyCast’ – Paddy Barnes to launch a podcast tomorrow

April 3, 2020
Talking has never been an issue for Paddy Barnes.

So it should come as no surprise that the legendary Irish boxer is set to enter the Podcast realm.

Barnes officially hung up the gloves after a defeat to recent world title challenger Jay Harris in October of last year, but remains in boxing via his role with the IABA.

The three time Olympian now branches out into the world of podcasts and gloves off tomorrow with a Carl Frampton special.

Barnes, who was never afraid to ask questions as an amateur, openly criticize what he felts were governing body ills or talk up a bout as a pro, looks well suited to a role on the other side of the microphone.

He broke the news of the podcast online today. The two time Olympic medal winner and world title challenger will interview different sportspeople about their careers and life.

“Initially I wanted to interview Irish Olympic athletes and give them a platform to talk about their goals, and sell themselves,” said Barnes.

“But after thinking about it I thought it would be great to open it further and start a podcast.

“I will be recording them at home using Zoom, but maybe in the future when the lockdown ends I could do some more face-to-face.

“Hopefully I get a good audience tuning in and they find the podcasts entertaining and educational.”

