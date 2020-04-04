Spike O’Sullivan remains on course for world title eliminator on Canelo vs Golovkin undercard

Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan hopes to return in a big fight on the pr oposed Gennady Golovkin and Saul Canelo card.

The Cork fighter had been told by Golden Boy he would be handed a world title eliminator on the undercard of Saul Canelo Alvarez’s proposed May 2 Las Vegas return.

That card like hundreds the world over has been cancelled due to the current pandemic, but the Cork fighter remains hopeful he remains on course for a big fight.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter predicts the Mexican will rematch Gennady Golovkin for the second time in September and he wants on the bill.

“I think (my next fight) could be in September, and it could be in the undercard of Triple G (Golovkin) and Canelo.

“I believe that is going to happen,” predicted O’Sullivan when speaking to Bernard O’Neill and the Cork Echo. “I’ll be aiming for that. This is Canelo versus Triple G three.

“That would be a massive fight for me, a world title eliminator or possibly a world title shot.”

O’Sullivan was last seen in action in January as he took on former WBO light middleweight world champion Jaime Munguia in Texas.

The Pascal Collins trained fighter moved back to middleweight to take on the name and top a DAZN broadcast bill.

It initially appeared that it was the ever game and always entertaining fighters last big time chance.

However, a solid performance in defeat aligned with the fact he had been impressing down at light middleweight prior to the 160lbs return, means the Mahon native seemingly remains on the world title track.

There was talk of a possible fight with WBO light middleweight world champion Patrick Teixeira in the aftermath of the Munguia defeat.

The Brazilian is Golden Boy aligned so the fight appears easy to make. However, the champion has a mandatory lined up and would have to come through that before O’Sullivan could get a tilt.

“I thought I’d get a shot at him (Teixeira), but he has a mandatory defence,” Spike said earlier in the year.

“They’re telling me I’ll get an International title shot at light-middle. He’s (Teixeira) is promoted by Golden Boy and I would get to fight him if he comes through the mandatory.

O’Sullivan also revealed he had to undergo surgery after bursting both eardrums in his Munguia war.



“For the first time, both of them were busted,” added O’Sullivan, reflecting on the operation on his eardrums and its painful aftermath.

“It was very painful, unbelievable. When I came back after the fight, about ten days later, I had to get an operation on both ears. When the anaesthetic wore off the pain was excruciating.”