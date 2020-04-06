MMA Fighters VS Boxers: Who Punches The Hardest?

MMA and boxing are two popular combat sports. There are thousands of people who prefer sitting on the sideline while others like to put their bravery to the test by entering the ring. Both sports are very brutal and have a history of leaving fighters with permanent injuries. But, this doesn’t stop fans from tuning into every live event. Below, you will discover who punches the hardest, boxers or MMA fighters.



Different Focus

MMA is a more diverse sport than boxing. What that means is MMA involves diverse moves like the round kick, takedown, clinch, trip, and rear-naked choke. Boxers on the other hand mainly focus on punching and jabbing. Now, this doesn’t necessarily mean that MMA is any easier than boxing because it is far from it. However, it is believed that boxers punch harder than MMA fighters just because that is their main focus. Now, is that true? Well, there is little to no evidence to prove the fact but many experts believe it to be true. It is also true that may fighters from both sports like to play Baccarat online.



Different Training

One thing to remember is that MMA fighters and boxers are involved in different types of training. Boxers are only required to punch with their hands. They don’t have to worry about takedowns, knees, or kicks. Therefore, they’re going to spend a lot more time perfecting their punching ability. They’ll know how to position and turn their body to get the maximum torque. Most MMA fighters are busy training in other areas.



For instance, they may try to learn more about Judo or BJJ. This can take away from their striking. As a result, it is believed that boxers are going to hit a bit harder.



The Gloves

Another thing to note is that the gloves are significantly different. MMA gloves tend to be much smaller and lighter. This means that they have less force when they hit you in the head. Boxing gloves are heavier so they add extra force to the blow. The boxer’s knuckles might be a little safer in the gloves but they’re still going to hit much harder. Since they’re adding several ounces to the equation, their punch will be even harder. Again, you’ll want to avoid being hit by either. However, there is a good chance that the boxer’s blows are going to be harder.



Both Train

Ultimately, mixed martial artists and boxers train to punch. They know how to hit someone really hard. Therefore, they can knock your head off pretty easily. With that being said, you’ll want to be nice to these individuals. When you get hit, you likely won’t be able to tell the difference who is hitting you harder. You’ll just be happy that they’re going to stop at some point.



Summary

At the end of the day, most people suspect that boxers are going to be hit much harder than their MMA counterparts and it is easy to see why. They train to punch all day whereas MMA fighters have to practice a variety of disciplines to be successful. While you still don’t want to be hit by a professional MMA fighter, a boxer will likely hit you even harder. For the sake of your health, it is best to stay away from both of them though.

