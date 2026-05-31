Lee Reeves Overtakes Senan Kelly to move into Gary Cully Pole -Talks Underway

Jay Byrne has revealed Gary Cully could now be set for a showdown with Lee Reeves after a previously discussed fight with Senan Kelly failed to materialise.

BUI Celtic and Irish title winner Kelly, who also saw a fight with John Joe Nevin fall through, had actively pursued a clash with ‘The Diva’.

Indeed, Byrne revealed Team Kelly believed a deal was close before momentum suddenly shifted elsewhere.

It appears another JB Promotions man has benefited and will trade leather with the Kildare name.

Cully is pencilled in to fight on the Queensberry August 1 card, and it looks like the Limerick native could populate the opposite corner after he claimed a routine win on Saturday night.

“We made the Gary Cully fight,” Byrne explained with regard to Irish and BUI Celtic title winner Kelly.

“Senan called Gary Cully out. Gary Cully agreed to it. We thought the fight was happening.”

“Then all of a sudden now we hear that it’s not happening,” Byrne added

“It’s going to be Lee Reeves and Gary Cully. Whether it happens or not, I don’t know.”

Cully – Reeves would be one to capture fan imagination, as would an all-Kildare clash between the Sarto native and Kelly.

The fact that Kelly has been vocal about wanting the fight and the fact he also saw a John Joe Nevin bout fall through would raise fan sympathy for the Leixlip man, but Byrne assures he will get his big fight chance.

“Senan wants big fights,” Byrne reiterated.

“We will look after Sen and that won’t be a problem.”