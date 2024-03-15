Kevin Cronin heralds the Conlan effect ahead of American debut

Michael Conlan has been a welcome tour guide for Kevin Cronin in America this week.

Cronin has shipped out to Boston and will make his Stateside debut against Patrick Pierre at the IBEW Hall tomorrow [Saturday, March 16].

It’s a new frontier and a new experience for the Kerry favourite, so he is grateful to have a manager, with experience fighting in America at this time of year, there to hold his hand.

Naturally having Irish great Conlan with him in and around Boston this week has worked wonders for ‘The Kingdom Warrior’s’ profile and generating interest in his fight. However, it’s the experience the Olympic medal winner, who debuted as a pro on top of a Madison Square Garden bill, brings to the trip that has Cronin most content.

“Mick travelled over, It’s huge to have him here. It shows he sees potential in me,” Cronin tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Aside from that it’s good to have someone who’s travelled here and fought. Mick knows the foods and how to deal with weight on long trips because this is all new to me.”

Heading across the Atlantic was Conlan Boxing’s idea for Cronin, and as it was a dream to fight on the East Coast, the recent Irish title challenger was never going to say no.

Now with it fast approaching the excitement levels are rising, both for him, and it seems, the Kerry people in Boston.

“It won’t fully kick in until I make weight though but I’m really looking forward to just getting out and active. From what we heard tickets are going very well with the Irish, so I look forward to seeing what the atmosphere is like over there.

“It was the lad’s idea to get out stateside for my first fight under them. I always wanted to fight in America so I jumped on it when Mick said it. It’s building a new experience right from the get-go.”

Banking experience and get getting American exposure is key in Cronin’s mind, as a very honest Munster man admits he isn’t overly worried about the challenge Pierre brings to a venue that has hosted fights for a number of Irish fighters over the years.

He expects to beat the 41-year-old American, although he hopes to do so in a style that does catch the eye.

“I had a look at the Pierre guy, I think I should be ok,” he says.

“I think I should be out boxing him and I’m going very good at the moment so a nice statement KO will be nice too. He will be experienced, so will have something different for me but nothing I can’t take advantage of.”