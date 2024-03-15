Cathal Crowley makes bold Irish title prediction

Cathal Crowley believes he will the poster boy of Ireland’s sexiest division by the end 2024.

The young Cork prospect has set himself an Irish title goal and wants to achieve it before the year is out.

It’s an ambitous target considering he is an a super middleweight division that includes Olympian Emmet Brennan, BUI Celtic title holder Craig McCarthy, McCarthy’s St Patrick’s weekend challenger Tommy Hyde, former champion Jamie Morrissey, a veteran of two domestic title fights in Kevin Cronin and more.

However, the 22-year-old isn’t just domestic keen, he is domestically confident and believes he is the best of the stacked bunch and claims he will prove enough this year.

“I’ll definietly be in the mix. By the end of the year I’ll have an Irish title,” Crowley says, making an emphatic statement in relaxed fashion.

“I’ll be Irish super middleweight champion. I see myself as one of the top boys in the division. There’s 12 super middleweights ranked in Ireland as active, thats just massive. It’s a great division domestically and hopefully I’ll have a few domestic fights this year.”

It’s not just idle talk from the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter. The Munster man makes a positive Irish title move this weekend when he fights Belfast based Slovak Edgar Kemsky over eight rounds on the Breaking Ground card in Galway on Saturday.

“This fight will an eight rounder so that will qualify me for an Irish title,” reveals before stating he’d go into all Irish action straight after if given the chance.

“I’m open to offers and I’m open to fighting anyone.

With so much competition at 168lbs and with all its participants vying for the two domestic straps, there would appear to be pressure to raise your head above the crowd and get noticed, particularly when other fighters are further on in their career.

Crowley, who understands fan perception doesn’t have him at #1 in the weight, points out there can’t be anymore pressure than the pressure he puts himself under.

“There is pressure on every fight, every fight is the most important fight of your career. No one expects me to be top of the division but I’m putting that pressure on myself. I expect myself to be top of the division by the end of the year.”

