“About time!” – Craig McCarthy supremely confident of taking Tommy Hyde chance

The last time Craig McCarthy fought in America he brought a bronze medal back to Waterford. This time he’s going all out for gold.

The Déise southpaw travels to San Francisco where he will put his BUI Celtic super middleweight title online the line against Cork’s Tommy Hyde at the Fox Theater, Redwood City.

Considering this clash isn’t in the amateurs and there are no vests involved, McCarthy isn’t talking about stepping to the top of the podium when he discusses gold, rather he wants to open the doors to golden opportunities.

The 36-year-old is confident he will deliver the kind of performance that will deliver him a big win and bigger fights.

“Obviously I see myself beating Tommy and when I get the W it’ll open up big doors for myself,” he tells Irish-boxing.com

“I’ll be grabbing those opportunities with both hands. It’s about time I get these opportunities as I’m always putting in the work in. The universe sees me now, so now it’s delivery time,” he adds.

McCarthy had been in discussions with Kevin Cronin to reschedule an Irish title fight at 168lbs but a fight in America appealed more.

The American element and the fact talks with the Kerry native were prolonged meant he had no issue putting his Irish title mandatory status on the line

“They made me an offer to fight in San Francisco, Cali baby. So, without hesitation, I accepted – and like I said I’m sure the winner will be progressing toward big fights afterwards. I never thought of stalling the ball for the Irish title fight. It just kept falling apart on me, unfortunately. I’m sure after I get a great win over here there’ll be greater opportunities for me,” he adds before revealing fighting in America means a lot.

“For me, fighting in the States has always been a massive dream as a pro. I’ve fought in Chicago and in Washington in the World Golden Gloves as an amateur where I got a bronze medal. This time I’m coming for gold!”

While he is confident of victory, ‘Built2Last’ is expecting a fight from ‘The Governor’. The experienced operator, who isn’t afraid of some verbal sparring is very respectful when it comes to his opponent.

“I expect a great fight off Tommy. He’s a great lad, really nice guy and I’m very grateful to him, his dad and his team for wanting this fight.”