‘Superhero’ Pierce O’Leary could fly home this summer

‘Big Bang’ Peirce O’Leary believes he could return home with a bang as soon as this summer.

The fast-rising Dublin star has forged a reputation as one of Ireland’s most exciting punchers and progressed from prospect to contender with some eye-catching victories on TNT broadcast cards over the last two years.

The majority of that development has taken place away from home, with the popular Sheriff Street fighter mostly competing in the UK.

However, the Liverpool-trained light welterweight claims that could change very soon and has set his sights on homecoming.

The 24-year-old says he has discussed a Dublin fight night with Frank Warren and the powers that be at Queensberry Promotions and hints it could be on the verge of happening.

He can’t confirm anything as concrete but claims once the veteran promoter is done with Riyadh season and the business of mega match-making in Saudi Arabia, Dublin will be back on the agenda.

Having added Steve Cairns, Conor Quinn and Eoghan Lavin to the likes O’Leary, soon-to-be world title challenger Anthony Cacace, Kristina O’Hara McCafferty and Willo Hayden to the list of Irish fighters he has in the stable, an Irish card is doable.





“To see Frank signing more Irish fighters great for Irish boxing. We have spoken a lot together about putting a show on [in Dublin] but as you know with Riyadh season it’s been very busy. I’d say we could do it in mid late summer in a huge venue,” O’Leary says.

“There were chats on it getting made but nothing is concrete.”

O’Leary, who has St Patrick’s weekend fight on the Magnificent Seven card in Resorts World Arena, Birmingham to deal with first, is also a name that has been regularly mentioned with regard to the Queensberry and Matchroom Five versus Five card that is in the works.



At the request of Turki Alalshikh, rival promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren will partake in a stable versus stable fight night – and many suggest big punching talent O’Leary would be an ideal pick for Warren.

It seems to be something the Dub is open to.



“It would be amazing to get to fight out in Saudi. I’m focused on this weekend getting into an incredible position and then hopefully make a big one out there for the end of the year.”

The former Dublin Dockland’s amateur has more immediate business to deal with this weekend, as he defends his WBC International title against Hovhannes Martirosyan on Saturday night.