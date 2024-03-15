Thomas O’Toole is bursting with pride going into his homecoming this weekend.

The Connemara light heavyweight takes centre stage in Salthill, as he tops a St Patrick’s weekend McElenney Promotions ‘Breaking Ground’ bill on Saturday.

‘The Kid’ becomes only the second pro – Kieran Molloy brought boxing back to the county last year – to headline a pro in Galway since Collie Barrett topped a bill at the same Salthill venue in 2009.

O’Toole feels honoured to be the main man for the night and proud his years of work and dedication have paid off in such a fashion.

“I’m already feeling excited. It makes me very proud to fight in front of my people and my city,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“The reaction has been amazing. It’s a sell-out and again that makes me very proud, particularly of my years of work and sacrifice.”

The undefeated 26-year-old southpaw faces Hussein Itaba, a bit of an unknown quantity on a card that includes fights for the likes of former World title challenger Luke Keeler, Shauna O’Keefe, Rhys Moran, Cathal Crowley and Kate Radomska.

One of two Tanzanians on the card, Itaba has won and lost in African title fights across the weights and the Celtic Eagles graduate is billing him as a step up.

“I’m expecting a good test,” he continues. “He’s a big opponent with good experience, he is also coming off the back of an 8-round win, so it’s the right step for me at this stage of my career.”

The popular former amateur of note is a free agent at present and is content to be so. The comfort of being able to top a bill without a promotional deal helps, but O’Toole is happy to take his time and weigh up his options before committing to a new working relationship.

“There is no news on my management situation. Obviously, I’ve been in touch with people but like I said before I’ll take my time with. Hopefully, everything goes to plan this weekend as I’m taking one fight at a time.”