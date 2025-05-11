Stadium Showdown – Kieran Molloy Steps Up and Steps Outdoors

Kieran Molloy steps up and steps outdoors in Galway next month.

In a predicted but still amazing turn of events, Molloy will top a Stadium card in just his twelfth fight.

The Oughterard native brings boxing to the home of Galway GAA and headlines a GBM-promoted bill at Pearse Stadium.

It means the 26-year-old could potentially fight in front of a crowd of 26,197 in Salthill – and do so while he is still in the development phase of his career.

Fittingly, Molloy, who sold out Leisureland in Salthill previously, goes outdoors in a fight of note.

The former amateur standout fights Kaisee Benjamin for the WBA’s European welterweight title.

More than the trinket on offer, the bout will be about overcoming a genuine test in Benjamin.

The Birmingham native gave recent European champion Dalton Smith the fight of his career in a British title challenge, has won Midlands Area honours, went 10 with Sean McComb, has only lost to top-level opposition and has never been stopped in those four fights.

The aforementioned, McComb will also fight on the DAZN broadcast card, possibly with an eye to building toward an all-Irish clash with the headline act.

Joe Ward also appears taking on Lerrone Richards in the kind of step up he’s been calling for.

It’s yet to be confirmed but understood that Paul Loonam and Myles Casey could rematch on the bill, along with more Irish interest bouts. The rumoured Dillian Whyte-Hughie Fury now looks very unlikely to land in Galway.