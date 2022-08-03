MEDAL ALERT – Comeback Queen Éireann Nugent upsets England to secure Commonwealth Medal
Éireann Nugent has just completed one of Irish boxing’s greatest comebacks.
The Immaculata fighter stepped away from boxing after defeat to Olympic champion Kellie Harrington 11 years ago and only decided to return after watching the Dub’s success in Tokyo last year.
The 30-year-old granddaughter of famous Mac Man, ‘Nugget’ Nugent and daughter of former Irish champion. Ciaran Healy only came back to the sport late last year.
She got back into the swing of things relatively quickly, won the Ulster Elites and secured a place on Team NI, entering at above her natural weight at 70kgs.
However, that wasn’t sucess enough and tonight she registered victory in her first ever senior international fight to become a Commonwealth Games medalist.
But wait there’s more – Nugent did as much by upsetting England’s Jodie Wilkinson. The relentless Belfast fighter came away with a 3-2 split decision win to set up a semi-final with Welsh fighter Rossie Eccles.
The win wraps up a very successful day for Team NI and brings the medal total to three. Jude Gallagher continued his impressive form to step onto the podium with victory over Ilyas Hussain of Pakistan an hour before Nugent’s win.
Absolutely unbelievable. Éireann Nugent stepped away from boxing aged 18. Inspired by Kellie Harrington's Olympic gold, she came back after 11 years (Harrington her last opponent in 2011).— Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) August 3, 2022
Selected for NI and seals medal in first bout back with a massive upset over England. pic.twitter.com/uAkp9365wj
Carly McNaulbecame a two-time Commonwealth Games medal winner with victory in the early session.
The Ormeau Road BC 50kg fighter secured bronze at the very least as she progressed to the semi-finals by beating Sri Lanka’s Keshani Hansika.
Antrim’s BC Nicole Clyde couldn’t get her hands on a medal as the podium proved a step too far for the teen prospect.
Two time World youth champion Shyam Vasudevan of India was too good for the emerging talent this time around and inflicted defeat on the Team NI puncher in both fighter’s maiden Commonwealth Games fight
N.I Commonwealth Team:
48kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC
50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC
51kg Clepson Paiva, Holy Trinity BC
54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC
57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC
57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC
60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC
63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC
67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Drogheda
70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC
71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC
75kg Jake Tucker, Emerald BC
High Performance Director: John Conlan
Head Coach: Damian Kennedy
Coaches:
Liam Corr
Rory McShane
Jay Delaney
Support Team
Damian Martin
Lorcan McGee