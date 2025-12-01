Last One Before a Homecoming ? Pierce O’Leary Fights This Weekend

Pierce O’Leary will look to dish out a season-beating to keep his world title and homecoming plans alive this weekend.

Ireland’s only reigning EBU European champion fights for the first time since buckling the famous blue strap around his waist when he trades leather at the Rushcliffe Arena, Nottingham on Saturday.

His title won’t be on the line when he takes on Braian Esequiel Ronner over eight rounds. Indeed, the Argentine southpaw’s record suggests the big punching and talented Dub’s undefeated record won’t be at risk either.

The clash looks like a ‘keep busy’ outing and what is called a ‘Christmas Money’ match-up in the boxing trade. It also ensures ‘Big Bang’ keeps finely tuned for what promises to be a big 2026.

O’Leary’s last bout of 2025 could be his last fight before a homecoming.

Queensberry have the 3Arena booked for St Patrick’s Weekend, and it’s rumoured the Dublin Docklands graduate will top a DAZN bill at the venue in March.

His promoter, Frank Warren has also suggested a world title fight is on the horizon for the light welterweight.

“Pierce isn’t far off boxing for a world title,” Warren said.

“He’ll be in a serious fight, it’s what he deserves and what we’ve been trying to get.”

Former world title challenger Jamie Conlan, who manages O’Leary, believes he is on the path to super star status.

“I believe Ireland has a potential superstar on our hands in Pierce – inside, outside the ring – he does everything right, just needs the platform and the right fights.”