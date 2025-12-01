‘Bigger Fish to Fry’ – Conor Benn Distances Himself from Lewis Crocker Bout

Conor Benn says he isn’t interested in a fight with world champion Lewis Crocker.

‘The Destroyer’ and ‘The Croc’ have been linked since the Belfast welterweight claimed the IBF world title.

Indeed, it’s a fight Crocker and his team have called for.

It’s also a fight that is easily made, not only because of Crocker’s willingness but because both are Matchroom aligned.

However, when finally commenting on a proposed bout, Benn has distanced himself from the fight.

The English boxer, who recently got revenge over Chris Eubank Jr, says he has ‘bigger’ fights in mind, while pointing to the fact that the IBF enforces a rehydration clause as an issue.

“I’m not really interested [in Lewis Crocker],” he told The Ring.

“There is bigger fish to fry in my opinion, although he is the IBF [world champion], he is not really a name that is on my radar.

“For me, it’s about the 10-pound rehydration [clause]. I would rather win the WBC [belt], for me, that is my main goal, or a big American name.

“Maybe I can come over here [to the United States], headline in [Las] Vegas and fight the likes of Rolly [Romero], [Ryan] Garcia and [Mario] Barrios. I believe we would do a good show in Vegas.”

With Benn off the radar, Crocker is lining up an April return to Windsor Park, where he will make a voluntary defence of the title he won by defeating Paddy Donovan in the first all-Irish world title fight.

If he emerges victorious, he will then look to unify.