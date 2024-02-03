Anthony Cacace is remaining positive despite suffering the biggest of his many setbacks.

Irish boxing’s unluckiest fighter thought he’d finally secured his moment when signing to fight Joe Cordina in an IBF super featherweight world title fight on the massive Tyson Fury – Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight title undercard.

However, a cut suffered by Fury in sparring has seen the entire February 17 card postponed, meaning the Belfast man’s world title fight is on ice for now.

Considering the news broke on his birthday and the abundance of misfortune the 35-year-old has suffered over the years he’d have been forgiven for an angry rant or a bout of self-pity.

However, he’s reacted positively, pointing out the world title fight is delayed not cancelled, and claiming he trusts champion Cordina to remain true to the original contract and fight him.

Cacace expects the clash to be rescheduled for April time.

Speaking online he said: “This is Boxing, as you all know i’ve been through this all before. These things happen for a reason. Staying positive and just waiting on a rescheduled date ‘looking like April. Joe Cordina is a man of his word and we will be sharing the ring very soon.”