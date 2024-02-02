Katie Taylor has made it clear to Eddie Hearn in talks this week that Chantelle Cameron is top of her Croke Park wish list.

The two-weight undisputed world champion and her team broke bread with Hearn and Frank Smith in Las Vegas to try and finalize their next move.

The Irish sporting sensation was very clear on what she wants, revealed Hearn, stating the legend of the sport has threepeat top of her priorities.

Taylor avenged her sole career defeat by defeating Cameron at the 3Arena on November 25 but isn’t happy with things at 1-1, so has rubber-match ideas.

Fortunetly it’s the bout Matchroom and Hearn also want to make, with the Matchroom Chairman, who meet with Taylor during Benn-Dobson fight week, predicting a third meeting would top the Fight of the Year contenders that went before.

“Katie’s made it very clear she wants to fight Chantelle Cameron,” Hearn said.

“We have to negotiate and the numbers have to make sense all around, particularly for Chantelle Cameron. She has done an amazing job, she won the first fight, and lost the second among two Fight of the Year contenders. It’s a massive fight so we will do all we can to make it.

“I won’t say we don’t have a plan B, there are options but quite honestly that’s the fight we want to make. We represent both fighters they’ve both been incredible in both fights and I think the third would be bigger and better. Katie’s coming to the show this weekend and we are speaking to Chantelle’s team as well to try and get it made.”

Hearn didn’t give an update on Croke Park but Irish-boxing.com understands Matchroom has been looking into a stadium-worthy undercard. It may be a contingency plan but it’s positive nonetheless and if the talk is to be believed a host of Irish fighters could benefit.