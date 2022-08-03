Tyrone McKenna and Tommy ‘Pryor’ McCarthy’s Féile one-two punch

Tyrone McKenna [22(6)-3(1)-0] is backing ‘hilarious’ ‘Tommy Pryor’ to entertain out of the ring a few days before he entertains in it this week.

The former actor faces a very different Féile performance to his close pal Tommy McCarthy [18(9)-4(2)] but believes the outcome will be the same, stressing both will put on a show for their respective audiences.

It’s punchlines, not punches for ‘The Mac Attack’ on Thursday. The former European cruiserweight champion will support well-known comedian Paddy McDonnell on a Féile Comedy Night at the Devenish Complex.

The Oliver Plunketts graduate got his shot at the festival after impressing McDonnell with a routine comedy night in Coalisland last month and has been honing his skills since.

According to McKenna, who fights Chris Jenkins on the ‘Return of the Mick’ card in Belfast on Saturday, ‘Big Tommy’s’ set is well worth taking in.

“Tommy Pryor is my new name for Tommy,” McKenna tells Irish-boxing.com, referencing comedy legend Richard Pryor. “He’s hilarious on a day-to-day basis and he’s such a good storyteller that comedian suits him perfectly.”

‘The Mighty Celt’ is on an entertainment mission of his own this week but plans to please fans in a more familiar fashion.

The Pete Taylor-trained southpaw steps up to welterweight and is ready to put his health on the line to serve fight followers’ war on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s Belfast return.

“Our job is to entertain and get in the tough fights,” he explains. “Chris is no easy task and he’s entertaining that’s why I picked him and not some bum. Because I take my job of entertainment seriously,” he adds before revealing the fact he has no fight week antics planned doesn’t mean there won’t be any.

“I’ve nothing planned out I usually don’t and something always happens so we shall see during the week what spontaneously comes to my mind.”