‘Best in the World’ – Joe Ward Plots Exciting Final Chapter

Joe Ward believes the best is still to come.

After years of frustration, injuries and inactivity, the Irish boxing star insists his new Zuffa Boxing link-up represents the beginning of a second chapter in his pro career — and he intends to make it his most successful one yet.

The Olympian returned to action at Dublin’s 3Arena last weekend following 20 months out of the ring and went to war against previously unbeaten Artjom Kasparian.

Speaking after the blood and guts battle the 32-year-old said he deliberately chose a genuine test for his Zuffa Boxing debut in which he was forced to dig deep before eventually taking control of the contest.

Now, having got back into the swing of things, the Irish amateur legend has his sights firmly set on the top of the light-heavyweight division.

“I believe that I’m the best 175 in the world. One of the best,” Ward said after the win.

“So, I need to prove myself. I need to get more activity. I need to be able to show in there that I can dig deep, I can fight.

“Because I always had the boxing ability, it was about having that dog in me as well.”

That was one of the major questions surrounding Ward heading into his return.

Against Kasparian, the sensationally talented Moate man was forced to show another side to his boxing.

The visitor started quickly and brought serious pressure from the opening bell, giving home fans a scare.

The much-decorated southpaw weathered the storm and gradually found his rhythm as the fight progressed, mixing skill and will to get the nod.

“I knew it was going to be tough earlier on,” he explained.

“We never did ten rounds before, out of the ring for, as I said, 20 months, and I knew I needed to pace myself. Even through the tough parts of the fight I felt like I was always going to win the fight.

“I felt like I was always going to catch him. There was no stage in my mind that I didn’t think I was going to win it.”

The Irishman believes the ten-round experience was exactly what he needed to prove that he can compete when the going gets tough.

“I’m finding that winning mentality of knowing how to dig deep when things start to go wrong for you sometimes during a fight.

“We could have really settled for an easy opponent starting out in Zuffa.

“We could have looked for someone with a losing record, someone that wouldn’t really bring much to it or put me under much pressure.

“But we sat down as a team and said, ‘Look, we really believe we can go all the way. We’ve got to be beating guys like Kasparian now.’”

The West Meath man believes the new Zuffa Boxing platform can finally give him the opportunity to fulfil the potential that has surrounded him since his amateur days.

“Dana White, Nick Khan, Zuffa Boxing and obviously Sky Sports and Paramount Plus.

“This is what a dream is made of — just to be given an opportunity to be able to regularly fight on the big stage.

“This is my second chapter in my career, I believe, and this is the final moment, but hopefully the most successful one.”

The 32-year-old now wants to make up for lost time.

Rather than easing himself back into action, Ward is targeting regular fights and the best opposition available at 175lbs.

“I want to get out again before Christmas,” he said.

“I want to keep busy and I want to get in as many fights as possible.”

And there will be no shortage of ambition behind those fights.

“I don’t want any easy ones,” Ward declared.

“I want to take on the best in the division. I want to prove to the world that I am the best.”