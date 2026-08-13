Callum Walsh Tells Dana White to have ‘Bare Knucle’ Dust up with Eddie Hearn

Callum Walsh has urged Eddie Hearn and Dana White to settle their long-running war of words in the place where their fighters sort their differences— inside the ring.

The Cork star has found himself dragged into the crossfire between the Matchroom boss and the UFC president, with Hearn previously using the Cork man’s association with White and Zuffa Boxing as part of the ongoing criticism of his rival.

‘The King’ insists he has no interest in becoming involved in the increasingly personal back-and-forth between the two promoters.

Instead, the undefeated middleweight had a simple solution when asked about the feud ahead of his Dublin clash with Tyler Denny.

“I think they should just have a f****** bare knuckle,” Walsh joked.

“I think they should just go and just sort it.”

The Rebel County man revealed he has even discussed the possibility of the fight makers settling their differences face-to-face with the UFC boss.

“I talked to D, but I was laughing. I told him he should fight him and he seemed pretty interested.

“Everyone can talk. Everyone can say whatever they want, you know what I mean? But at the end of the day, they should just fight for a laugh.”

The 24-year-old registered another big win in Dublin last weekend, taking another step toward a world title shot with a points victory over former European champion Tyler Denny.

He is expected to fight in America next, with a Shane Mosley Jr clash in the works, although he suggests he is ready to answer any of the many callouts doing the rounds.

“There’s enough fellas calling me out that they could fight me every weekend,” the LA-based boxer says.

“I’ll fight anybody anywhere. It doesn’t matter to me.”