European U19 Championships – Team Ireland off to Winning Start

Courtesy of Boxing Ireland

Team Ireland claimed three wins from four bouts on the opening day of the European U19 Championships in Loznica, Serbia.

Kayleigh Byrne got the team’s campaign off to a flying start. The Ci Captain was the unanimous decision winner over Turkey’s Kubra Cicek in her 51kg Last 16 contest, winning her rounds 3-2, 5-0 and 5-0. Her opponent suffered a point deduction in Round 2 and judges scored the bout 30:26; 30: 26; 30:26; 29: 27; 27. The entertaining boxer of Gorey BC Wexford, is back in action on Monday, and boxes for a medal.

Grace Bailey won through to the quarter finals – Bailey was the decisive UD winner over Italy’s Swami Ferdinandi in their 65kg Last 16 contest. The Castlebar BC boxer came away with the decision 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 25:30; 27:30. She’s back in action on Monday, boxing for a medal against England’s Rihanna Holden.

Kalib Walsh claimed a European U19 Championship debut win. He contested against Israel’s Ilai Avraham and was a very stylish 5-0 winner on a scoreline of 30:26; 30:27; 30:27; 30:37; 30:27. The Wexford CBS, puncher is between the ropes again on Sunday, when he contests a Last 16 bout against Tarik Huric of Bosnia & Herzegovina.

A valiant performance by 85kg Sean Doohan – He went toe-to-toe against Samuel Montano of Spain in his Last 32 contest in Loznica, and contesting a strong first round, winning the third 4-1. The unanimous decision went to Montano. Judges scored the bout 28:29; 28:29; 28:29; 28:29; 27:30.