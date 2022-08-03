MEDAL ALERT – Jude Gallagher impresses in front of Eddie Hearn to win Commonwealth bronze at the very least.

Jude Gallagher is fast becoming the star of the Commonwealth Games.

The Two Castle’s featherweight secured a bronze medal with another impressive win in Birmingham today.

Just days after he stopped England’s Niall Farrell the Tyrone tank secured a third win in the competition, stepping onto the podium and moving to within two wins of a gold medal in the process.

He didn’t have it all his own way against another talented operator in Ilyas Hussain of Pakistan but showed his power once again forcing his third standing eight count of the tournament and emerged deserved points winner.

The victory played out in front of Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn who couldn’t help but be impressed.

Jude Gallagher secures another win (v Pakistan this time) to secure a #CommonwealthGames2022 bronze at least at featherweight, with @EddieHearn watching with interest from the front row pic.twitter.com/wQrWOGU9x8 — Kevin Byrne (@KevByrneBox) August 3, 2022

The victory means Team NI Boxing have banked two Commonwealth medals today. Carly McNaul became a two time Commonwealth Games medal winner with victory in the early session.

Ormeau Road BC 50kg fighter secured bronze at the very least as she progressed to the semi-finals by beating Sri Lanka’s Keshani Hansika.

Antrim’s BC Nicole Clyde couldn’t get her hands on a medal as the podium proved a step too far for the teen prospect.

Two time World youth champion Shyam Vasudevan of India was too good for the emerging talent this time around and inflicted defeat on the Team NI puncher in both fighter’s maiden Commonwealth Games fight.

N.I Commonwealth Team:

48kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC

51kg Clepson Paiva, Holy Trinity BC

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC

57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC

60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC

63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC

75kg Jake Tucker, Emerald BC

High Performance Director: John Conlan

Head Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coaches:

Liam Corr

Rory McShane

Jay Delaney

Support Team

Damian Martin

Lorcan McGee