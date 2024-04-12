SILVER LINING – Graceful Grace Conway Reaches European Final

Grace Conway will go for gold on European Youth Championships finals day.

The Louth boxer traded in her bronze medal for silver – at least – with another impressive display in Porec, Croatia today.

Conway got a busy day off to a brilliant start by claiming 52kg semi-final victory.

The two-time European medalist claimed a 3-2 split decision win over Madalina Grabucea of Italy, although that scorecard doesn’t reflect how dominant and comfortable she was.

The pride of Tredagh boxed brilliantly from start to finish and at one stage looked like she could have secured a stoppage win.

As it was she got the nod on the cards and moved into the European Youth final. It’s the second time Conway has graced a European final and the second time she has secured silver.

The teen was pipped by Italian opposition in the 2022 European Junior decider, she will be looking to go one better this time around.

Five more Irish boxers will look to add a silver lining today, with Ava Henry, Kyla Doyle, Ryan Jenkins, Tadgh O’Donnell and Adam Olaniyan in semi final action later today.

It was simple but wonderfully effective from Conway in the first. The Tredagh talent was up on her toes from where she fired straight shots down the middle, scoring regularly with textbook one-twos as she opened a 4-1 lead.

The Italian did manage to close the space somewhat in the second but she continually ate leather as she moved in.

One southpaw backhand left in particular tested her legs and forced the referee to give her a standing eight count.

By that stage the Louth native was purring and was landing so crisp and clean she flirted with securing a semi-final stoppage win before the bell to end the stanza.

To her credit Grabucea continued to show the kind of endeavour two of the five judges liked in the third. She kept Conway honest, made her work and ensured the final session was a bit scrappier. Yet still it was a round Conway took to put a second foot in the 52kg final.

Team

48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin

50kg Carlagh Peake, Ballyhaunis BC, Mayo.

52kg Grace Conway Dowling, Tredagh BC, Louth

54kg Nicole Kinsella, St. Mary’s BC, NR, Wexford

63kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC.

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

48kg Scott Thompson, Spartans BC, Antrim

51kg Jamie Collins, Drimnagh BC, Dublin

54kg Kai Ducque, Avona BC, Dublin

57kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin.

60kg Jack Johnson, Marble City BC, Kilkenny

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC, Westmeath

67kg Ryan Connolly, Setanta BC, Kildare.

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow.

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin.

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Amanda Spencer

Coach: Garry Kehoe

Coach: Ralph McKay

R&J: Stephen Kelly

