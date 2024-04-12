MEDAL UPGRADE – Finalist Ava Henry Secures European Silver -at Least

Ava Henry is nine minutes away from being a two-time European Champion.

The Dubliner eased her way into the 63.5kg European Youth Championship final with as routine a semi-final as you’re likely to see.

The three-time European medal winner was too good for Poland’s Kinga Krowka and traded in her bronze medal for silver courtesy of a unanimous decision victory,

The European Junior medal winner will now look to make it back-to-back continental gold on European Youth finals day.

The victory was Ireland’s second semi-final win of the day and means Ireland and the Irish Co-Captain joins Grace Conway as a European Youth silver medal winner -at least.

Four more Irish boxers will look to add a silver lining today with Kyla Doyle, Ryan Jenkins, Tadgh O’Donnell and Adam Olaniyan in semi final action later today.

Henry had to be patient against a cagey even tentative Pole in the first round but picked her moments brilliantly. When the chance arose she landed scoring shots and showed the kind of power that has been securing her knockout wins recently. As a result, she took the round on all five cards.

The Dublin Dockland starlet’s class was on full display as she put one foot in the final in round 2. There was an increase in output and Henry was in and out with well-picked combinations against the southpaw.

Up on four cards and level on one, there was a air of inevitability about the result going into the final session. The Pole needed to win the stanza big and seemed to accept that wasn’t possible against the reigning European Junior Champion – and settled for her bronze as a result.

Henry on the other hand ensured she will go for gold winning another round without having to consult top form.

Team

48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin

50kg Carlagh Peake, Ballyhaunis BC, Mayo.

52kg Grace Conway Dowling, Tredagh BC, Louth

54kg Nicole Kinsella, St. Mary’s BC, NR, Wexford

63kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC.

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

48kg Scott Thompson, Spartans BC, Antrim

51kg Jamie Collins, Drimnagh BC, Dublin

54kg Kai Ducque, Avona BC, Dublin

57kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin.

60kg Jack Johnson, Marble City BC, Kilkenny

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC, Westmeath

67kg Ryan Connolly, Setanta BC, Kildare.

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow.

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin.

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Amanda Spencer

Coach: Garry Kehoe

Coach: Ralph McKay

R&J: Stephen Kelly

