Deadly Kyla Doyle Trades European Youth Bronze for SIlver – at least

Kyla Doyle bullied her way into the European Youth Final in Croatia today.

The Whitechurch brawler left everything in the ring for a second time in the tournament, doing all she could to grab continental silver.

Ireland’s 66kg representative dominated and beat up Italy’s Annamaria Del Giorno from first to last bell to win a one-sided yet all-action fight.

Doyle took every round on every card to trade in bronze for silver and give herself a chance of winning gold in her first major international tournament.

The win maintained Ireland’s 100 percent start to a fabulous Friday as Doyle emulated Grace Conway and Ava Henry’s semi final wins.

Three more Irish boxers fight for silver later in the day with Ryan Jenkins, Tadgh O’Donnell and Adam Olaniyan competing in the evening session.

It was fast and furious from the off with neither fighter looking to take a step back or afraid to let shots go.

Doyle looked the stronger in the exchanges and was the more accurate of the two. Her now trademark long uppercut was also probably the punch of a round she won on all cards.

By the halfway point of the second, Doyle was well and truly on top. The Whitechurch fighter’s bodywork taking it’s toll on her Italian foe.

Indeed, Del Giorno threw a pleading glance or two the way of referee, hoping to be saved on a number of occasions – but to her credit when intervention didn’t come she went looking to fight.

The Italian bravery only allowed the Dub to dish out more punishment and she made the rocking back of the red headguard a common sight.

Doyle was so on top by the third that she was practicing slips and moves in between ripping to the body and sending in hurtful uppercuts. One judge liked the approach so much they gave the stanza to Doyle 10-8.

Team

48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin

50kg Carlagh Peake, Ballyhaunis BC, Mayo.

52kg Grace Conway Dowling, Tredagh BC, Louth

54kg Nicole Kinsella, St. Mary’s BC, NR, Wexford

63kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC.

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

48kg Scott Thompson, Spartans BC, Antrim

51kg Jamie Collins, Drimnagh BC, Dublin

54kg Kai Ducque, Avona BC, Dublin

57kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin.

60kg Jack Johnson, Marble City BC, Kilkenny

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC, Westmeath

67kg Ryan Connolly, Setanta BC, Kildare.

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow.

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin.

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Amanda Spencer

Coach: Garry Kehoe

Coach: Ralph McKay

R&J: Stephen Kelly

