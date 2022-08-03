MEDAL ALERT – Carly McNaul secures Team NI’s first Commonwealth Games medal

Carly McNaul is a two time Commonwealth Games medal winner.

The ‘Wrecking Ball’ won Team NI’s first boxing medal of the 2022 installment when she had her hand raised in Birmingham today.

Ormeau Road BC 50kg fighter secured bronze at the very least as she progressed to the semi-finals by beating Sri Lanka’s Keshani Hansika.

The world #5, who had a real battle against Australia’s 50kg representative in the round of 16, was too strong, skilled and experienced for Hansika on Wednesday lunchtime and progressed on points.

McNaul will now fight in Saturday’s semi-final looking to upgrade, presumably, she will take on Teddy Nakimuli of Uganda after reigning National Elite champ at bantamweight, Sara Haghighat-Joo was denied the chance to compete in her final eight clash after missing weight by .1kgs.

The victory means McNaul, 32, is a two time Commonwealth Games medal winner, she won silver at the Gold Coast four years ago.

🚨🚨 Medal Alert🚨🚨



Light flyweight, Carly McNaul, has won her @birminghamcg22 QF against Sri Lanka, 5-0.



She is guaranteed at least a 🥉and boxes her semi final against either Uganda or Sierre Leone on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/RfbU3JVwEr — IABA (@IABABOXING) August 3, 2022

Antrim’s BC Nicole Clyde couldn’t get her hands on a medal as the podium proved a step too far for the teen prospect.

Two time World youth champion Shyam Vasudevan of India was too good for the emerging talent this time around and inflicted defeat on the Team NI puncher in both fighter’s maiden Commonwealth Games fight.

Team NI will be vying for two more medals later this evening. Immaculata BC’s Éireann Nugent is another Commonwealth Games debutant and fights Jodie Wilkinson of England for a medal at 8:00pm.

Jude Gallagher will box his third bout of the tournament against Pakistan’s Illyas Hussain at 7:00pm looking to claim a first medal for the men.

N.I Commonwealth Team:

48kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC

51kg Clepson Paiva, Holy Trinity BC

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC

57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC

60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC

63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC

75kg Jake Tucker, Emerald BC

High Performance Director: John Conlan

Head Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coaches:

Liam Corr

Rory McShane

Jay Delaney

Support Team

Damian Martin

Lorcan McGee