“Hopefully They’ve Misread It” – Liam Walsh Says Record Doesn’t Tell The Full Story Ahead Of Lavin Clash

Liam Walsh believes his professional record makes for “misleading reading” — and the unbeaten prospect is hoping Team Eoghan Lavin are misreading it!

The Kerry native faces the Mayo puncher on the massive Queensberry card in Dublin on DSaturday and is hoping his opponent is judging him purely on paper.

The Kingdom Kid enters the fight with two draws and a spell of inactivity on his ledger, numbers that some may view as vulnerabilities. Walsh, however, insists those stats don’t reflect the fighter he has become — and he hinted that any underestimation could play directly into his hands.

“I know they’re looking at my boxrec, looking at my inactivity and the two draws,” Walsh told Irish-Boxing.com. “Hopefully that all plays into my favour.”

The Kerry man has shared sparring rounds with Lavin previously, meaning both fighters carry some knowledge of what awaits them on fight night. Still, Walsh believes recent changes in his lifestyle and training mean he’s entering this bout at a completely different level.

Since his last outing, the undefeated prospect has launched his own PT business — a move he says has transformed his daily routine and brought a new level of focus to his career.

“I’m living in the gym now. It’s completely different,” he explained. “I’m training people, getting my own sessions in, and my life is literally just boxing.”

After seeing several fights fall through over the past year, the younger of two boxing brothers admits he was eager to jump at the opportunity when the call came for a domestic clash on a major St. Patrick’s weekend card.

“It wasn’t long — we got the call and the same day we took it,” he said. “We’ve been training for fights like this for years, so I can’t wait to go.”

Despite the competitive stakes, Walsh insists there’s no bad blood between the pair.

“We’ve sparred before. There’s no problem there. It’s just two undefeated fighters going in to show their talent.”

With talk of a possible title being attached to the bout and a stacked Dublin crowd expected, Walsh sees the fight as a chance to show that his record doesn’t define him — and that the numbers beside his name don’t reveal the full picture.

“My job is just to stay ready and turn it on fight night,” he said. “If they’re judging me off the record alone, we’ll see how that works out for them.”