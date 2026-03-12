Jono Carroll Goes Back to Where it All Began Hoping to Spark Big Final Chapter

Jono Carroll returns to the venue that launched his career this Saturday confident victory will have an equally positive effect.

‘King Kong’ shot to prominence when he settled an out-of-the-blue grudge with Declan Geraghty in the 2014 Irish fight of the year at the 3Arena.

That Dublin derby win earned him a slot in Matchroom’s Prizefighter and effectively put him on course for a world title shot.

The entertaining southpaw hasn’t had the same momentum since that IBF world title defeat to Tevin Farmer, something he thinks can change over the coming days.

The 33-year-old fights Belfast’s Colm Murphy for the IBO title at the 3Arena on the big Queensberry bill and feels winning the title could set up a big final chapter.

“It’s amazing to be back,” Carroll said. “I haven’t fought in my hometown since 2014. It’s just good to be back seeing all the friendly faces.”

“I’ve literally been a road warrior for many years,” he explained.

DUBLIN, IRELAND: MARCH 12: St Patricks Day Weekend – Dickens v Cacace. Final press Conference at Dynamic Space, Stillorgan, Dublin, Ireland on the 12th March 2026. Queensberry Promotions. Credit: Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

“I turned pro in Australia. I’ve boxed in Spain, Dubai, the US, Russia, Germany, Mexico. The places that I’ve seen through boxing — it’s just been an experience.”

That experience has included fighting on the undercard of the historic Tyson Fury vs Wladimir Klitschko heavyweight world title fight in Germany and challenging IBF champion Tevin Farmer in a career-defining world title bout.

“To now come back fighting for the world title, this is literally what dreams are made of,” he said.

“It’s a beautiful feeling.”

It got to a stage where the Finglas native was considering hanging them up. However, like it has done for many boxers over the decades, the Rocky franchise worked it’s inspirational magic.

“I stopped for about three weeks because I was focusing on my property business,” he said.

“And then I just realised this is not what I want. Yeah, I’m making money, but what’s the point in money if you’re not happy? Boxing gives me the fulfilment and the joy that I need in my life,” he explained.

“There’s something about those big nights. The discipline, the adrenaline — it makes you feel alive,” he adds before revealing Creeds influence.

I was watching Creed and I cried three times,” he laughed.

“I was living the moment with him thinking that’s going to be me in a few months — winning the world title.Now that dream sits just days away.”