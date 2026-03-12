Preview: Cacace vs Dickens – Dublin Braced for Paddy’s Weekend World Title War

Fight week has finally arrived as Anthony Cacace and Jazza Dickens prepare to clash for the WBA super-featherweight world title at the 3Arena this Saturday, topping what is being billed as one of the most stacked Irish boxing cards in recent years.

It doesn’t get much more fitting than Paddy’s weekend, providing a perfect backdrop for a near all-Irish card under the bright lights and the Queensberry banner.

Saturday’s headliner brings an almost all-Irish feel to the table, as Dickens holds long standing ties to the capital, having spent time training in Ballyfermot earlier in his career, with the Liverpudlian often speaking about feeling like an honorary Dubliner.

There’s a massive level of respect between the pair heading into the contest, with Dickens describing the bout as one that “could be one of the best Irish fights in a long time.

DUBLIN, IRELAND: MARCH 12: St Patricks Day Weekend – Dickens v Cacace. Final press Conference at Dynamic Space, Stillorgan, Dublin, Ireland on the 12th March 2026. Queensberry Promotions. Credit: Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

For Cacace, the stakes go beyond simply claiming another world title. The late bloomer – at least in a world title sense – secured the IBF super featherweight crown back in 2024 with an emphatic stoppage win over Joe Cordina, and the 37-year-old now enters the bout looking to cement his legacy alongside some of the greatest Irish boxers of all time .

There’s little doubt that ‘The Apache’ is hellbent on legendary status, with the Belfast man willing to put it all on the line in search of glory.

“If I have to die in the ring, I’ll die” he said.

Stylistically, the fight presents an intriguing matchup, pitching two top-level southpaws against each other. Cacace, is no doubt a tried and tested slick operator with freakish strength for division, comfortable at steadily walking opponents down with his jab to set up one of the meanest left hooks in the game.

Time and time again, we’ve seen ‘The Apache’ close the distance and unleash relentless attacks to the body, ripping barrages of hooks and uppercuts to the body before launching heavy artillery upstairs.

Dickens, meanwhile, brings a different type of rhythm to the contest. The Liverpool southpaw thrives on activity, fighting at a relentless pace to overwhelm opponents with pressure and volume.

Comfortable at throwing fast combinations, and countering with sharp flurries from range, Jazza employs somewhat of an ‘in and out’ style built on good movement and a sharp jab to disrupt rhythm to set up a powerful looping rear hand.

With neither man known for taking a backward step, and the pair possessing the power and temperament to go toe-to-toe, Saturday night could see them meet in the pocket and trade heavy leather in a fight that certainly promises fireworks.