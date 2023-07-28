The Gaffer – Feile Bill Topper McCrory Confirms First Managerial Gig

Padraig McCrory will be double jobbing at the Feile Fight Night next week.

The popular super middleweight tops the massive festival fight night when he goes to work against Steed Woodhall at the Falls Park.

However, he’ll have out-of-the-ring duties to concern himself with before he trades leather. The biggest night of the ‘The Hammer’s’ career just got bigger as it will mark his managerial debut.

The 35-year-old officially signed Gerard Hughes to a managerial contract a week out from the fight. It’s understood, McCrory has been advising his gym mate for some time and secured him a slot on next Friday’s huge Conlan Boxing card, but the link was made official with fight week approaching.

Speaking online McCrory said:

“It’s a pleasure to be looking after Gerard Hughes career going forward. We have secured Gérards first fight under us at the Feile Fight Night on the Conlan Coxing card!! A big fight is in the pipeline.I look forward to the journey.”

That big fight was meant to be a Celtic title fight with Ruadhan Farrell on this card but it looks like that may be pushed back to Belfast in December.

Hughes was previously managed by Kevin Maree. A link-up with Belfast hero makes sense as it should provide him access to Conlan Boxing cards and any fighter guided by the reigning Irish Boxing Awards Irish Fighter of the Year should get some love from the loyal McCrory Army.

McCrory has experienced all sides of the game, starting at the small hall level and working his way up to stadium bill topper. The fighter, who tuned over with Irish title ambitions and was last December linked to Canelo Alvarez, has first-hand experience of the bottom–top journey, something he believes brings value.

“Managing boxers is something I’ve always been interested in,” he said previously. “With my own experiences from small hall boxing to boxing in arenas, I think it’s a role I would thrive in. Boxing is a sport I’ve really enjoyed being involved in and something I will continue to be involved in.”