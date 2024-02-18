‘For the record’ – Jake Paul on the likelihood of Katle Taylor – Amanda Serrano II

Amanda Serrano wants to share the ring with Katie Taylor again but won’t be providing the opposition for a May showdown suggests Jake Paul.

Serrano’s name was thrown back into the mix when Eddie Hearn revealed Croke Park this May was all but a no-go late last week.

In fairness to the Matchroom boss, he was just fielding a question on the Puerto Rican, who lost to Taylor in the first female fight to top a Madison Square Garden card, when he said it was a fight that would work.

He quickly putting the focus back on a trilogy with Chantelle Cameron, a fight which should be announced for the 3Arena and May 25 this week, but Paul wasn’t going to waste the chance to respond.

The MVP promoter and manager of Serrano confirmed the team haven’t had contact with regard to fighting the Irish Icon this summer.

The YouTuber turned fighter said the southpaw wants a rematch but was keen to point out she doesn’t need it for legacy reasons.

“For the record, we are not in any discussions on a Serrano Taylor rematch, don’t use her name for leverage. Amanda is fighting Saturday, March 2nd in Puerto Rico in her 50th fight,” Paul said online.

“After that we will determine what’s next. A Katie Taylor rematch is something Amanda would like to do before she retires. But even if it never happens, her legacy as one of the GOATs of boxing is already cemented.”

The comments came on the heels of the following comments made by Hearn to the BBC.

“The Serrano fight is still a fight which definitely works. But the first two fights with [Chantelle] Cameron were two fight of the year contenders and I think the focus is definitely on the trilogy. The latest would be early June, but in an ideal world, we’d like that to take place in May.”