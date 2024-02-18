Count me QuINn – Magnificent wants winner of massive three-belt title fight

Conor Quinn says he’ll happily step up to the plate if the winner of next weekend’s massive flyweight triple-threat title fight wants to wait before sitting at the world table.

The Belfast fly will be an interested spectator as Jay Harris and Connor Butler contest a European, Commonwealth and British title fight at the Olympia in Liverpool.

Quinn, who successfully defended his Commonwealth silver flyweight title at the Europa Hotel on Saturday by stopping Jemsi Kibazange, would widely be deemed next in line for the winner provided they want to make a defence – and let it be known he would be willing to jump straight in with either.

The problem is the winner is more likely to chase down a world title shot than defend against Quinn, although if that happens he has previously stated he’d happily hunt down the straps one by one.

“All I want to do is win belts,” he told David Mohan of Belfast Media on Saturday.

“I’m not under any illusions I’m going to make multi-millions in boxing, but I just want the opportunity to pick up the titles.

“The winner of that will hold all three belts. I understand boxing and if Jay Harris wins, he’ll be looking at another crack at a world title and deserves it, but if he needed one in between, I’d take it.

“If Connor Butler wins, he’s the same age as myself and at a similar level at the moment, so maybe he’ll want to keep the belts and I could step in for a defence.”

Saturday’s opponent Kibazange came to Belfast with a reputation as a battler who packed a punch. At the very least he was meant to ask the Dee Walsh trained fighter some questions early on and give him rounds.

However, Quinn had him out as early as round 2, registering a statement win of sorts.

“I was delighted to get him out like that,” said Quinn after.

“He’s fought some top lads and some have gone and won IBO world titles after they fought him, but no-one has done it like that.

“I thought it would be a bit tougher but I’m a big flyweight and punch really hard, so once I started to land my shots I knew it wasn’t going to go too long.”

Photo Credit Mark Mead.