Irish Amateur Champ to fight for World Title

Former Irish National Elite bantamweight Champion Sara Haghighat-Joo has secured a shot at a world title.

The Canadian-born talent will fight for the WBA light flyweight world title in just her fourth fight.

The former St Brigid’s Edenderry operator takes on reigning champion Maria Guadalupe Bautista at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto on April 27th.

The fight also provides an Irish coach with the opportunity to become a world champion trainer, as Haghighat-Joo is mentored by her husband Stevie Bailey, who coaches out of West End Athletic Club in Etobicoke.

Haghighat-Joo will be chasing history, seeking to become the fastest Canadian woman to win a major World Championship within four professional fights.

“This is the best scenario possible for me, fighting on home turf,” said Haghighat-Joo.

“I am so thankful United was able to make this happen, this is the beginning of an incredible 12- to 18-month period for my career and I know my fans are ready for this big night!”

“We’re incredibly proud to be bringing a WBA World Championship to Toronto,” said United Promotions president Tyler Buxton, who brings the world title fight to Canada.

“It has been a goal of ours to bring world championship fights to Toronto, and this is the first of many to come.”

The boxer relocated to Ireland late in the last decade after marrying Galway’s Bailey and, was boxing out of the St Brigid’s club in Edenderry. She won National Elite honours and had hoped to force herself into the 2020 Olympic frame for Team Ireland but eventually ended up representing Sierra Leone, who employed Liam Brereton of Offally as their boxing coach. She also returned home where she turned over under United Promotions banner.