MAGNIFICENT – Knockout Conor Quinn sizzles in Belfast headliner

Conor Quinn and Colm Murphy both moved closer to Commonwealth title shots with stoppage wins over Tanzanian opposition in Belfast tonight.

Looking better than ever, flyweight Quinn tore through Jemsi Kibazanga in two rounds while featherweight Murphy systematically broke down Julias Kisaware in three.

Defending the Commonwealth silver title he won versus Chris Liddell for the first time, Quinn [9(6)-0-1] started coolly as the diminutive Kibazange threw bombs from the opening bell. The Irishman soon started picking his shots incisively before switching to the body and a huge left hook sent the visitor down at the end of the round.

Shellshocked, Kibazange came out for the second but was quickly put to the sword as a flurry from Quinn sent him down for the count. Quinn will now be a very interested spectator of the Jay Harris v Connor Butler fight in Liverpool next weekend where the European, British, and Commonwealth titles are all on the line.

In the co-feature, South Belfast’s Colm Murphy [10(3)-0] dominated veteran Kisaware. Back down at featherweight following his Irish title win at 130lbs, and facing an opponent coming up in weight, Murphy bullied Kisaware in this Commonwealth title eliminator. Now training with Dan Boyle, ‘The Posh Boy’ was on the front foot from the off, slamming in bodyshots and timing big right hands which had the African visitor in survival mode from as early as the second round.

Patient and destructive, Murphy had Kisaware backed up to the ropes in round three and, following a prolonged barrage of dozens of shots with absolutely nothing coming back, referee Hugh Russell jumped in and called a halt. A professional performance, Murphy will now have eyes on the rainbow belt currently held by Frank Warren’s Scottish star Nathaniel Colins.

There were wins for IGB duo Connor Kerr and David Ryan on the dinner show undercard.

Stepping up to six rounds for the first time and moving down towards super bantamweight, Belfast’s Kerr [3(0)-0] got past Bradford journeyman Jake Pollard. After dominating early and causing Pollard some discomfort in the fourth, Kerr had to bite down on the gumshield as he moved into uncharted territory against the crafty visitor. Pollard looked to put it on ‘King Con’ in the final round but the home favourite had the fight banked, taking a 60-54 win on the card and he will now look towards domestic fights with the likes of Gerard Hughes and Ruadhan Farrell.

Opening the show, Shannon light-welter David Ryan [5(0)-0] returned from a frustrating hand injury to dominate Doncaster’s Jake Smith and put himself back in the frame for a fight with new BUI Celtic champion Senan Kelly. The negative visitor didn’t allow for much free-flowing action but a left hook from an impressive Ryan had him badly hurt in the sixth and final round but he managed to see the final bell and take the customary 60-54 defeat.