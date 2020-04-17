Taylor McGoldrick is on a redemption mission

Taylor McGoldrick [3(1)-1(1)] is on a redemption mission.

The Tyrone super middleweight feels he owes his fans after his last performance and claims he has being doing all he can during lockdown to make sure he is ready to lay the smackdown when boxing resumes.

McGoldrick suffered shock first round stoppage defeat at the gloves of Latvian journeyman Gennadi Stserbin in June of last year and hasn’t fought since.

The southpaw had to pull out of a ring return due to injury, but is fighting fit now and working hard at home to ensure he can repay the faith shown in him by his following when boxing resumes.

“I feel I owe my fans,” McGoldrick told Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s frustrating that boxers can’t fight at the minute, although we all understand why. But still I am keen to get back to winning ways and I would love nothing more than to have already got win after that defeat.

“I don’t want to go into it too much. I’m not looking back I am focusing on the future. So during all this COVID period I am working hard at home so I can come back and redeem myself. I want to give the fans something to cheer.”

Like most boxers McGoldrick, a cousin of middleweight Conrad Cummings, is training from home at present.

The 26-year-old admits it’s not ideal, but claims he is using the spare time wisely and sharpening his tools.

“I’m training in my home gym and every days is like groundhog day!! Still I am sharpening my skills and building my fitness level so when we get the green light I should be ready to go at short notice. I want to use my time wisely to get the best out of myself all for my next performance. Next time out I want to show I am more than just a heavy hitter.”