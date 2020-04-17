Doing it for Dan – Irish boxers plan 5 hour skip marathon to help raise funds to secure toddler ‘ground breaking treatment’

Irish boxers will do it for Dan on April 25.

Irish super featherweight champion Eric Donovan has committed to a five hour skip marathon in a bid to raise much needed funds for the in need 1-year-old.

Donovan revealed earlier this week he would skip from 10am to 3:10pm on Saturday April 25 with the hope of raising €5000 to give toward the good cause.

Mayo amateur Eóghan Lavin has revealed he will also take part and support the cause.

Other fighters and boxing figures have committed to help fund raise and may also take part in the five hour skipathon.

On the 6th December last, young Dan was diagnosed with a rare genetic neuromuscular disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 and Scoliosis.

The family explain on a GoFundMe page that SMA is the progressive loss of motor neurons, which are the nerve cells that control muscle movement. Essentially, it is a muscle wasting disease. Dan was 8 months old when he was diagnosed, at that point he had lost his ability to lift his legs, maintain head control and lie on his belly. Dan has the most severe type of SMA, this damages the muscles used for swallowing, speaking and breathing along with requiring ventilatory support.

The life expectancy of an SMA type 1 child is 18-24 months and a common cold could now prove a threat to the youngsters life.

On the 7th January 2020, Dan began a new medication called Spinraza. This is the only available treatment in Ireland for Dan. Spinraza does not cure SMA type 1 but can delay or reduce the symptoms.

As a result a ground breaking treatment called Zolgensma, which is currently only available in USA has now become the target.

Unfortunately the treatment costs $2.1 million dollars for a once off infusion.

Studies show that Zolgensma can substantially improve quality of life and survival of this horrific disease. Zolgensma is gene therapy that can only be given to kids under the age of two who meet the necessary health requirements.

Dan currently meets these requirements but would need the treatment relatively soon, hence the fundraising push.

Hi folks, I’m humbly asking for everyone’s support here, Dan needs all our help. Please get behind me & help me to reach this €5,000 target. The link to donate is below. Thank you all so much! 🙏 #doitforDan https://t.co/FETvKCY0NR pic.twitter.com/6xknxNTdUt — Eric Lilywhite Lightning Donovan (@eric_donovan60) April 16, 2020

Earlier today Ray Moylette manage to raise over 13,000e for charity.

The Mayo man did 1000 push ups in an hour to raise funds.

