Gary Cully welcomes Ray Moylette defeater Christian Uruzquieta’s advances

Gary Cully [10(5)-0] has welcomed Christian Uruzquieta [18(6)-4(1)-2] speaking positively with regard to the pair trading leather.

Cully would love to get Irish revenge over the Mexican who was involved in the 2018 Irish-boxing.com Fight of the Year with Ray Moylette.

Not quite to the level of Kiko Martinez, who took out Bernard Dunne in 86 seconds live on RTE, but the WBC rankings title holder did manage to upset the apple cart on top of a TG4 topped TV bill.

The victory and the bullish performance in Mayo put him on the wider sports fans radar and if Kildare’s Cully was to defeat him it would increase his profile domestically whilst boosting his world ranking.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com earlier this year the Tijuana native revealed he would be more than open to sharing a ring with Cully on these shores.

The Pete Taylor trained fighter had previously revealed an offer had been put on Uruzquieta’s desk, but was turned down as the ranking title holder had a fight at home lined up.

However, with both parties expressing a willingness it’s one that could happen soon.

“It’s a great fight,” Cully told Irish-boxing.com.

“He’s a great fighter. He’s traveled over to Ireland from Mexico before and upset the odds before so there’s a story there.

“He also holds the WBC silver international belt,which gives you a world ranking with the WBC, so of course I’d love to fight for that belt. But as far as what I make of him saying [he would fight me], I respect him, he seems like a good guy.”

Like most in the sporting world Cully remains unsure as to what is next. Maxi Hughes was being lined up as the next victim before the April 25 show set for the Ulster Hall was cancelled.

Cully revealed Hughes had pulled out before the show was scrapped, meaning he has no opponent in his sights and freeing up a space for U to step back into the frame.

“I’m not sure who is next for me. I’m in the same boat as everybody else, but it’s not something that I have to worry about. I’m in good hands, once boxing is back to normal I’ll be in big fights. I just need to worry about improving , my team look after the rest.”

The Naas favourite watched as Niall Barrett an essential part of his training regime competed in and completed RTE’s Special Forces: Ultimate Hell Week.

Speaking with regard to that feat and Barrett, Cully said: “He’s an animal, probably fitter than most boxers, we’ve been training together for years. I probably see him more than anybody else, being so close to somebody with a mindset like his has helped me massively to get to where I am.

“I think only now people are starting to take notice of him and how good he is, but he’s been a massive part of my team for years. I knew he was going on the show and to be honest after he came back I didn’t really need to ask him how it went. I knew he’d pass it wasn’t that much of a surprise to me because I see it in him all the time, we’re a team of winners.”